LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.90% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

