Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 254,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,186,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 124,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,891. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,605,000 after acquiring an additional 418,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.