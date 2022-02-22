LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Hits $108,263.62

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $108,263.62 and $30.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.98 or 0.99995745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00064112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00243760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00141942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00291849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,012,669 coins and its circulating supply is 13,005,436 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

