Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $434.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Luxfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

