Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 1,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $443.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Luxfer by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

