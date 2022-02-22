Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 1,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $443.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Luxfer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.