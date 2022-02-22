Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Down 1.7%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.30. 68,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 206,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

