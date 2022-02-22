Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by 80.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of M stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

