Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

