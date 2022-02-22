Main Street Capital (MAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

