Main Street Capital (MAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
