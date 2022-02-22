Man Group plc Acquires 62,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,878,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

