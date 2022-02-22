Man Group plc Acquires 67,854 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 241.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,854 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sunrun by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.