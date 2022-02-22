Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Man Group plc lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

