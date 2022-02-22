Man Group plc Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6,460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

