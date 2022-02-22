Man Group plc Has $4.48 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 175.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 201,234 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE OVV opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.60.
Ovintiv Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
