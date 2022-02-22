Man Group plc Reduces Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Graham worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $599.20 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

