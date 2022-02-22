Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.
MTW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $28.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
