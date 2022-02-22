Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

MTW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.