MAP Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $838,835.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $32.65 million and approximately $838,835.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06868512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,540.85 or 0.99843756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050196 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

