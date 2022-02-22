Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$23.56 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFI. CIBC boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

