Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 9,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 973,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

