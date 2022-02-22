Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 36,188 Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STRA opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $95.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

