Marshall Wace LLP Buys 23,528 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.88% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 17.8% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 412,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,421 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

