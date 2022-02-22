Marshall Wace LLP Buys 52,539 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Energy Recovery worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

