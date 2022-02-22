Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $367,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,673. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.