Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Century Therapeutics worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

