Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $446.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

MLM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.90. 12,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.38 and its 200 day moving average is $392.75. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

