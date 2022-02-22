Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MASI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

MASI stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day moving average of $266.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,497,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

