Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

NYSE DOOR opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Masonite International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Masonite International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

