Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.
NYSE DOOR opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $132.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Masonite International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Masonite International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.