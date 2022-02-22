MasTec (MTZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTZ opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

