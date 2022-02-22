MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.370-$4.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.26 million-$657.26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.55 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. 74,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,518. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $517.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

