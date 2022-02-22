Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 277.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

