Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Raised to $106.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTRN. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Materion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

