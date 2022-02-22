Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 324.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 312,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.