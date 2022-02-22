Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

