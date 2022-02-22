Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $120,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.