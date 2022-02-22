Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $306,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 169,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 424.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

