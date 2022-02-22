Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,528 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

