Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,354 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,761,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

