Maxcoin (MAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $674.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $435,161.56 and $674.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,270.76 or 0.99991618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00064467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00137087 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00286558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001365 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

