McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.550-$23.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $270.81. 935,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,915. McKesson has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $282.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

