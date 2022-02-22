Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Medifast worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MED opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average is $209.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.52 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

