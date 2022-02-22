Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. Medtronic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.580 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 349,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.