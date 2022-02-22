Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.120-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 billion-$57.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

