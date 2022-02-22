Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.