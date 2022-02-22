Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.03. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 90,540 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

