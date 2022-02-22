Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.47 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

