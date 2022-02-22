Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $133.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

