Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,918 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

