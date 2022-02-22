Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 129,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,492 shares of company stock worth $3,743,040. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

