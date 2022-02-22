Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

